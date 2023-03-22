Merch
Lions Notes

Rich Eisen calls his shot regarding 2023 Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have followed up their 8-2 finish to the 2022 season by adding some key players to their roster during free agency, and more and more media members are coming out of the woodwork to hop on the bandwagon. One of the latest pundits to support the Lions is Rich Eisen, who has called his shot by saying that the 2023 Lions will host a playoff game.

Rich Eisen Detroit Lions

Key Points:

  • The Lions finished 8-2 down the stretch in 2022
  • The Lions have added some key players in free agency
  • Eisen calls his shot, says 2023 Lions will lost a playoff game

Rich Eisen calls his shot regarding 2023 Detroit Lions

On Tuesday, Eisen called his shot by saying the 2023 Lions will win the NFC North and host a playoff game.

“I’m calling it,” Eisen proclaimed. “Home playoff game, Detroit Lions for the 2023 season. Done.”

Bottom Line: The Lions bandwagon is filling up

Folks, if you have followed along with Detroit Sports Nation, and you have read my articles (thank you), you are well aware of the fact that I have been proudly driving the Lions bus ever since the moment Brad Holmes spoke in his initial press conference. Even during a tough 2021 season and a rough start to 2022, I did not waiver in my support for what Holmes and Dan Campbell have done for the franchise. Now, the local and national media is starting to hop on the bandwagon, and we are glad to have them!

