Rich Eisen narrates Michigan football hype video for matchup vs. Michigan State

In a matter of hours, “the hour of decision” will take place when undefeated Michigan football hosts unranked Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. After losing two in a row to Mel Tucker and the Spartans, you can bet Jim Harbaugh will do everything he can to lead the Wolverines to a victory on Saturday night. Leading up to the game, Michigan grad Rich Eisen narrated a hype video for the Wolverines and it is pretty sweet.
Michigan football hype video features Rich Eisen
Here is the hype video, which was released in advance of Saturday night’s game between Michigan and Michigan State.
How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Michigan State
Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Saturday’s game.
What: Michigan vs. Michigan State
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ABC
Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV
How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options
Odds: Michigan -22.5 (Via BetMGM)