Rich Eisen rips Michigan State and their fans following Michigan’s win over Ohio State

You knew it was coming and boy did it ever COME!

On Monday, Michigan grad Rich Eisen went on his show and after celebrating the Wolverines’ big win over Ohio State by bashing the Buckeyes and their fans, he took some time for Michigan State and their fans.

Take a listen as Eisen refers to the Spartans as a speed bump in the road but nothing more on Michigan’s journey to the Big Ten Championship game. Eisen also made it clear that MSU is a solid rival but they are nowhere near being the Wolverines’ biggest rival.

Eisen had quite a bit more to say about Michigan State, check it out.

Apparently, many Michigan State fans are trying to rain on @richeisen’s @umichfootball victory parade by reminding him @MSU_Football beat #Michigan this year. So, still feeling the high from the weekend, he let them have a little piece of his mind today too. pic.twitter.com/fQlROHiY5V — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 30, 2021