Richard Hamilton talks about ‘what if’ the Detroit Pistons drafted Carmelo Anthony

With the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected Darko Milicic.

At the time, LeBron James was the clear-cut No. 1 prospect but there was a plethora of debate as to who the Pistons should select at No. 2, Milicic or Carmelo Anthony, who was coming off an NCAA Championship with Syracuse.

Milicic, of course, ended up being one of the biggest NBA Draft busts in league history and Anthony went on to have an All-Star career, though he never did win a championship.

But what if the Pistons had selected Anthony?

Former Pistons SG Richard Hamilton, who was on that 2003-2004 team that selected Milicic, recently joined the “All the Smoke” podcast and he discussed what life would have been like had the Pistons selected Carmelo instead of Darko.

Hamilton said that one thing is for sure, Anthony would have won an NBA Championship.

“Carmelo Anthony would have been a champion,” Hamilton said.

