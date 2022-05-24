Richard Sherman says Calvin Johnson is ‘the best’ he ever played against

When it comes to the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, the list is not legit unless it includes former Detroit Lions Hall of Famer, Calvin Johnson.

But don’t take it from us, take it from former NFL All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

During a recent episode of his eponymous podcast on PFF, Sherman gave Johnson some major love as he called him “arguably the best player I’ve ever played against.”

“Your hands are beyond full the entire game when dealing with him,” Sherman said, “because not only can he give you a long day and score points and do all that, but it might likely be an embarrassing play that’s gonna live on the internet forever.”

Nation, where would you rank Calvin Johnson in terms of the greatest wide receivers of all time?

H/T to LionsWire for the quotes

