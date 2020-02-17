21.8 F
Monday, February 17, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Richard Sherman: Darius Slay doesn't get deserved credit because he plays for Detroit Lions

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay is entering the final year of his contract, and the team is going to have to decide rather quickly whether or not he’s going to be a long term part of their future.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was recently asked his view on whom he viewed to be at the top of that position in the NFL, and Slay was among the players he listed. However, he believes that Slay doesn’t receive the appropriate credit he deserves, and it’s because he wears the Honolulu Blue.

“Slay doesn’t get enough credit and that’s, once again, the market he’s in and sometimes the team doesn’t have a lot of success,” Sherman said. “But he’s one of the quickest, most athletic cornerbacks in our game. Outstanding ball skills. I think over the last five or six years, he has the most pass breakups and interceptions. He’s a ball hawk, man. He’s a ball-hawking guy and I have the utmost respect for his game and I enjoy watching him play.”

Slay has made it no secret that he wants to be paid. His $10 million base salary he’s set to receive this season isn’t anywhere near what a top cornerback in the NFL could command salary-wise, that could go as high as $15-16 million (a number that Slay himself said was still not enough).

– – Quotes via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

