Richard Sherman takes to Twitter to release statement following arrest

In case you have not heard, former All-Pro CB Richard Sherman was arrested on Wednesday and booked at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records.

According to reports, Sherman was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself when his wife called 911.

A day later, after a judge ruled that Sherman was to be released on bail, a video has emerged of Sherman trying to break down his father-in-law’s door.

On Friday, Sherman took to Twitter to release a statement saying he is “deeply remorseful.”