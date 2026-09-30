Rico Beard Pegs Michigan State as a 3-9 Team

The Michigan State Spartans won their first two games of the season, then lost back to back games by double digits. Notre Dame beat them 27-10 in South Bend on Sept. 19, and Nebraska rolled into Spartan Stadium and won 31-13 a week later.

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At 2-2, it remains to be seen whether Pat Fitzgerald’s first team can finish at .500. On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Spartans travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers, who rallied from 17 points down to upset the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions 24-20 in State College on Sept. 26.

What Rico Beard Said About the Michigan State Spartans

Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket is worried about Michigan State potentially going 3-9 this season. In a clip posted by the station, he said,

“You look like a three and nine football team. Hell, I’ll give you two free wins, four and eight. No one is signing up for that. So here’s what it boils down to. Did State get it right? Did they get it wrong? It seems absurd four games in to ask that question. So I’m not going to.”

Alessio Milivojevic has completed 67.0% of his passes for 748 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. That is not good enough at the quarterback position for Michigan State. The Spartans defense has seven sacks in four games this season.

Two Ranked Opponents Still on the Schedule

Some of the other tough games left on Michigan State’s schedule are against the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Michigan Wolverines, the UCLA Bruins, the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies. Only two of those opponents, UCLA at No. 23 and Oregon at No. 15, are ranked in this week’s AP Top 25, and it still appears as if the Spartans may finish under .500. Four or five wins looks like the ceiling.

Beard is right that things should be concerning for Fitzgerald and company.

No Cam Edwards, No Ground Game

The loss of running back Cam Edwards for the season is going to hurt them. Fitzgerald ruled Edwards out on Monday, Sept. 28, after a leg injury against Nebraska. He was the best player on the Spartans offense. Edwards rushed for 304 yards on 64 carries and three touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

He also caught four passes for 35 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per catch. Not having Edwards will make things even harder for the Spartans here.