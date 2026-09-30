Rico Beard Isn’t Buying Scott Harris’s Tigers Pitch

There are many people who are questioning the direction of the Detroit Tigers organization. Scott Harris, the president of baseball operations for the Tigers, gave his season-ending press conference on Monday. Detroit missed the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons.

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The Tigers finished in fourth place in the American League Central at 76-86. Will Detroit be able to get back to the playoffs in 2027? This franchise is about developing players from within.

Rico Beard Isn’t Buying Scott Harris’s Pitch

Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket, who co-hosts the station’s afternoon show with Mike Valenti, voiced his displeasure with the direction Detroit’s organization is heading under Harris. There is no doubt that Beard is not falling for Harris’s words about the roster during the press conference.

Beard said, in a 97.1 The Ticket video:

“Hey don’t worry about right now. Just think about how much cooler it’s going to be down the line. Oh we got more players and then after that there’s another wave of guys. And then after that there’s another wave. Don’t worry, it’s all going to work out. Well here’s the problem. This is the same guy who admitted they didn’t have the depth they needed to start the year because the current wave wasn’t ready. That’s your job. You’re already seeing what’s happening. Oh, we’re going to bring up Briceno. Hey, Zyhir Hope’s going to be ready. Labor Day.”

It is not a surprise to see him being critical of Harris. The depth line lands because Harris said the same thing himself on Monday: “In the end, we probably should have just strengthened our depth and made sure that we could get through April and May intact.” Many Tigers fans are thinking the same thing about the way Harris has been approaching player development.

Prospects Are Not a Slam Dunk

Detroit looks set with Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Riley Greene, Hao-Yu Lee, and Eduardo Valencia for the long haul. River Ryan remains a major question mark after coming over from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade. Who knows if Josue Briceño, Zyhir Hope, or any other prospect in the Tigers’ farm system is going to pan out long term.

The Tigers might get lucky and get back to the playoffs next season if there is no MLB lockout to deal with. If Detroit misses the playoffs in 2027, then there should be major questions about Harris’s future in this organization.