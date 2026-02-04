Riley Greene’s World Baseball Classic Decision Explained

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene won’t be taking part in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and the reason has more to do with opportunity than interest.

, Greene declined an invitation to play for Team Puerto Rico, choosing instead to hold out hope for a chance to represent Team USA. That invitation never came, leaving Greene on the outside of this year’s WBC field altogether.

For Greene, this wasn’t a matter of turning down international baseball. It was about which jersey he wanted to wear.

Why Greene Chose to Pass

Greene has previous experience representing the United States on the international stage, having played for Team USA at the 2018 Pan-American Championships as a teenager. That experience clearly mattered when this decision came up again.

Rather than commit to Puerto Rico, Greene opted to wait and see if USA Baseball would come calling. When it didn’t, he ultimately chose to skip the event entirely.

The World Baseball Classic runs from March 5 through March 17, meaning Greene will instead remain focused on a full Tigers spring training and the start of the 2026 MLB season.

A Long-Term View for the Tigers’ Star

At just 25 years old, Greene still figures to have multiple opportunities to play in future WBC tournaments if he wants them. Coming off a strong 2025 season that included 36 home runs, 111 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 120, Greene has firmly established himself as one of the Tigers’ cornerstone players.

From Detroit’s perspective, having Greene fully rested and locked in for Opening Day certainly isn’t a bad consolation prize.

For now, Greene’s international ambitions are on pause — not because of a lack of pride or interest, but because he stayed true to the country he hoped to represent.