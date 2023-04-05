Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson are hitting BOMBS for Detroit Tigers

On Monday night, during the Detroit Tigers‘ first win of the season, Riley Greene hit a 414-foot opposite-field home run that landed on top of the train tracks beyond the left-field wall at Minute Maid Park. A day later, during the Tigers' second-straight win over the Houston Astros, Spencer Torkelson followed suit by launching a 424-foot blast that sailed clear over the fence for a home run. Both Greene and Torkelson are only in their second MLB seasons, but we are getting a nice glimpse of what the future will look like for the Tigers.

A.J. Hinch talks about Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene

Following Tuesday's game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talked about Greene and Torkelson hitting third and fourth in the lineup.

“Well, they're important,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “I mean, we've said it over and over and over again. We're watching these two guys mature, and they're doing it together, and there's a lot of growth left, and these guys are learning that they can they can play here. They can do some damage. They continue to put up good at bats. I think they're building some confidence. I think they love hitting back-to-back. I don't know if they will all the time but it's nice to see those guys to take a step forward.”

Greene loves having Torkelson hitting behind him

Greene said he loves having Torkelson hitting behind him in the Tigers lineup:

“It's nice to know that Tork is hitting behind me,” Greene said after the defending World Series champs. “If I get on, it's a good shot that he's gonna do some damage.”

“Riley is so good,” Torkelson said. “And it's just cool to get a front row seat to what he can do in the box.”

“I don't care what anyone says — Tork rakes,” Greene said. “I see him in the cage every single day. You know he's working his butt off. When he's hot, he's hot.”