Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, the highly anticipated talents drafted by the Detroit Tigers, have emerged as key players, coinciding with the team's positive performance so far in 2023. The Tigers' ambitions of reaching the postseason this season, or in the not-too-distant future, heavily hinge on Torkelson and Greene becoming elite players, and that is exactly what they plan to do.

Key Points

Torkelson and Greene's exceptional performances are crucial to the Tigers' success.

Both players acknowledge the importance of consistent improvement and focus on their development.

Torkelson has refined his approach against specific pitching styles, enhancing his effectiveness.

Greene has made subtle swing adjustments to increase his line-drive and fly-ball rates.

Their collective contributions have propelled the Tigers to a competitive position in their division.

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson plan to become ‘Unstoppable’ for Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene both acknowledge the responsibility they bear but emphasize taking it one day at a time. By striving to improve every day, they believe they can become an unstoppable force not just for a single season but potentially throughout their careers.

“I think we realize that, but it's just taking it one day at a time,” said Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick. “We show up every single day trying to get 0.1% better in whatever part of our game. If we take that over a season, and if we take that over 15 seasons, it's going to be pretty unstoppable.”

“It's awesome,” Greene said. “We worked our way up through the minor leagues. We got here together. Now, we're producing together. It's a lot of fun, and it's always fun to see Tork and other guys doing well. We're just going to keep it going and have fun. We're having a lot of fun right now.”

“Someone was telling me that I was locked in or something,” Torkelson said, “and I was like, ‘No, I'm just me again.' This is what I was born to do. This is what I'm supposed to do. I just haven't shown it consistently. I'm happy to do it right next to Riley, and I'm happy it's translating to wins as a team.”

Bottom Line – A Dynamic Duo Elevating the Tigers

Greene and Torkelson's performances have breathed new life into the Tigers. Their unwavering dedication to improvement, coupled with their impressive skill sets, has elevated the team's prospects and revitalized the fan base. As they continue to make waves in the major leagues, the Tigers find themselves on the cusp of competing in a weak American League Central Division. With Torkelson and Greene leading the way, don't be surprised if the Tigers are in the hunt right down to the final week of the season. The question is, can they pull it out and shock the world by making the playoffs?