A.J. Hinch Explains Why Riley Greene Was Benched vs. Pirates

Riley Greene has been the engine behind the Detroit Tigers’ offense for much of the 2025 campaign. Arguably the team’s top bat, he’s been a steady force in the lineup.

But on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, Greene was missing from the starting nine. Manager A.J. Hinch gave him the night off, not for rest, but because the strikeouts have started to mount at an alarming rate.

Why It Matters

No one is questioning Greene’s talent. He’s hitting .276 with 25 home runs this season and leading the team in slugging. But the strikeout numbers are alarming, 135 K’s in just 100 games, putting him on pace to shatter the single-season franchise record.

This isn’t a punishment. It’s a reset.

The Problem: Homer or Bust?

Greene has always had a steep, aggressive swing. When it’s on time, it’s beautiful. But lately? Not so much. Over his last 16 games, he’s batting just .164 with 29 strikeouts and only three walks. Four of his 10 hits in that span were homers, which sounds impressive until you realize it’s feast or famine at the plate.

“He doesn’t look like he’s in a great place,” Hinch admitted before Wednesday’s game.

A.J. Hinch Keeps It Real

Hinch didn’t sugarcoat it:

“It’s going to be a really boring answer, but it’s all about getting good pitches to hit. Last night, it was quite a bit of swing and miss, and the majority of them were not great pitches to hit.”

Translation? Greene’s trying to do too much, especially after a bad at-bat. And in baseball, chasing the game usually ends in frustration.

“He wants to make up for the last at-bat in the next at-bat, and that’s a hard way to survive,” Hinch added.

The Stats Don’t Lie

Strikeout Rate : 32.3% (1st percentile in MLB—yes, that’s as low as it gets)

: 32.3% (1st percentile in MLB—yes, that’s as low as it gets) Whiff Rate : 32.3% (8th percentile)

: 32.3% (8th percentile) Chase Rate : 31.1% (27th percentile)

: 31.1% (27th percentile) July Strikeout Rate: 44.3% (highest in MLB)

To put it bluntly, Greene is swinging at too many bad pitches, missing too often, and not walking enough to balance it out.

What’s Next for Riley?

Despite the recent slump, Greene’s season still paints the picture of a rising star. His career-best power numbers are undeniable, and his .360 average in June showed just how locked-in he can get. Now it’s about smoothing out the rollercoaster.

“What we’re trying to do with him is keep his peaks and valleys to a minimum,” Hinch said. “Maybe not his peaks, we’d like them to be higher. But when he doesn’t make as much contact, what is the adjustment to get him back?”

The Bottom Line

Riley Greene is still the present and future of the Detroit Tigers—but even stars need a breather when things get out of sync. A night off in Pittsburgh might be just what he needs. As Hinch put it:

“He can have an absolute monster of a weekend. He’s one click away at all times.”

Let’s hope that click comes Thursday night at Comerica.