Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

A.J. Hinch Explains Why Riley Greene Was Benched vs. Pirates

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch explains why Riley Greene was benched vs. the Pirates.
A.J. Hinch Mistake in Tigers Loss Detroit Tigers pitching chaos strategy A.J. Hinch Riley Greene lineup Riley Greene benched

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

A.J. Hinch Mistake in Tigers Loss Detroit Tigers pitching chaos strategy A.J. Hinch Riley Greene lineup Riley Greene benched

Riley Greene has been the engine behind the Detroit Tigers’ offense for much of the 2025 campaign. Arguably the team’s top bat, he’s been a steady force in the lineup.

But on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, Greene was missing from the starting nine. Manager A.J. Hinch gave him the night off, not for rest, but because the strikeouts have started to mount at an alarming rate.

Why It Matters

No one is questioning Greene’s talent. He’s hitting .276 with 25 home runs this season and leading the team in slugging. But the strikeout numbers are alarming, 135 K’s in just 100 games, putting him on pace to shatter the single-season franchise record.

This isn’t a punishment. It’s a reset.

A.J. Hinch Mistake in Tigers Loss Detroit Tigers pitching chaos strategy A.J. Hinch Riley Greene lineup Riley Greene benched

The Problem: Homer or Bust?

Greene has always had a steep, aggressive swing. When it’s on time, it’s beautiful. But lately? Not so much. Over his last 16 games, he’s batting just .164 with 29 strikeouts and only three walks. Four of his 10 hits in that span were homers, which sounds impressive until you realize it’s feast or famine at the plate.

“He doesn’t look like he’s in a great place,” Hinch admitted before Wednesday’s game.

A.J. Hinch Keeps It Real

Hinch didn’t sugarcoat it:

“It’s going to be a really boring answer, but it’s all about getting good pitches to hit. Last night, it was quite a bit of swing and miss, and the majority of them were not great pitches to hit.”

Translation? Greene’s trying to do too much, especially after a bad at-bat. And in baseball, chasing the game usually ends in frustration.

“He wants to make up for the last at-bat in the next at-bat, and that’s a hard way to survive,” Hinch added.

The Stats Don’t Lie

  • Strikeout Rate: 32.3% (1st percentile in MLB—yes, that’s as low as it gets)
  • Whiff Rate: 32.3% (8th percentile)
  • Chase Rate: 31.1% (27th percentile)
  • July Strikeout Rate: 44.3% (highest in MLB)

To put it bluntly, Greene is swinging at too many bad pitches, missing too often, and not walking enough to balance it out.

Riley Greene Riley Greene two ninth-inning home runs

What’s Next for Riley?

Despite the recent slump, Greene’s season still paints the picture of a rising star. His career-best power numbers are undeniable, and his .360 average in June showed just how locked-in he can get. Now it’s about smoothing out the rollercoaster.

“What we’re trying to do with him is keep his peaks and valleys to a minimum,” Hinch said. “Maybe not his peaks, we’d like them to be higher. But when he doesn’t make as much contact, what is the adjustment to get him back?”

The Bottom Line

Riley Greene is still the present and future of the Detroit Tigers—but even stars need a breather when things get out of sync. A night off in Pittsburgh might be just what he needs. As Hinch put it:

“He can have an absolute monster of a weekend. He’s one click away at all times.”

Let’s hope that click comes Thursday night at Comerica.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x