Riley Greene blasts 2 home runs for Toledo Mud Hens [Video]

Riley Greene just keeps on mashing as he continues his quest to Major League Baseball.
On Saturday, Greene blasted a pair of home runs for the Toledo Mud Hens, giving him 20 on the season. (16 with Erie SeaWolves, 4 with Mud Hens)
Watch as Greene is an equal opportunity crusher as he hits one home run to left field and one to right field.
GONE! @Greene21Riley hits an opposite field bomb to give us the early lead. 💣 pic.twitter.com/jo7Mo2RaR9
— Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) September 5, 2021
🚨TWO HOMER GAME FOR RILEY GREENE🚨#RoadToDetroit | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/Igowj7CvY2
— Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) September 5, 2021