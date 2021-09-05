Riley Greene blasts 2 home runs for Toledo Mud Hens [Video]

Riley Greene just keeps on mashing as he continues his quest to Major League Baseball.

On Saturday, Greene blasted a pair of home runs for the Toledo Mud Hens, giving him 20 on the season. (16 with Erie SeaWolves, 4 with Mud Hens)

Watch as Greene is an equal opportunity crusher as he hits one home run to left field and one to right field.

