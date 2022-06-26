Riley Greene breaks internet with Superman-like catch for Tigers [Video]

Ladies and gentlemen, Detroit Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene is here and he will not be going away for a very long time.

On Saturday night (technically early Sunday morning for those on the east coast), Greene made an insane Superman-like catch in centerfield that broke the internet.

Riley Greene breaks internet with Superman-like catch for Tigers

Watch as Greene goes parallel to the ground while laying out for one of the best catches you will ever see.

RILEY FOR REAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/rY9B7o4Csb — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 26, 2022

Following the catch, millions, AND MILLIONS of people took to Twitter to react to Riley Greene’s latest masterpiece.

Riley Greene is a special player — HardballCrazy (@DerekMcKim1) June 26, 2022

that riley greene catch was the best thing i’ve ever seen live @Greene21Riley #tigers #PlayOfTheYear — Bucket (@PhxDetMSU) June 26, 2022

Throwing 10s on Riley Greene ROY tomorrow when it opens — Barko Milicic (@BarkoMilicic) June 26, 2022

Riley Greene just went full Calvin Johnson. Wow. #tigers pic.twitter.com/xPmqsbWhw8 — Devin Scillian (@DevinScillian) June 26, 2022

Riley Greene is a tall glass of water for a Tigers fan base lost in the dessert! — DetroitSportsFan (@DetroitTigersF4) June 26, 2022

Riley Greene is gonna be a star — Hurry up football (BSH #1 fan) (@justposa) June 26, 2022

Riley Greene gets me excited about watching the #tigers like no prospect since Verlander. — Tom DeCorte (@TPD3) June 26, 2022

RILEY GREENE IS THE GOAT — will: Disgusted human being 🇺🇦 (@wrhiv_72) June 26, 2022

Following his first game with the Tigers, Riley Greene spoke to the media and he admitted that he was a “little nervous” when he ran out to center field for the first time in The Show.

“When I ran out to center field, I was a little nervous, but I just tried to breathe through it,” Greene said. “Once I got my first hit I was all good after that. I guarantee my mom was emotional.”

“Just being able to play at the highest level, it was awesome,” Greene said. “And to be here with this team, too, is really, really cool.”

Greene added that he was just trying to “have fun” and let the chips fall where they may.

“I was just trying to have fun today,” Greene said. “That’s the name of the game in my opinion. Just have fun and everything else will take care of itself. Whether it’s a bad day or a good day, as long as you’re having fun, that’s all that matters.”

Greene walked twice on Saturday and he explained that being able to get on base is very important.

“Walks are a lot to me,” Greene said. “Being able to be on base as many times as I can, being able to spit on those pitches in the dirt, that means I feel good about myself and I’m seeing the ball.

“So yeah, walks are a big part of what I’m trying to do.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch joked with Greene during the game, telling him that he fixed Spencer Torkelson, who went 2-for-5 with a double during Saturday’s win.

“(Riley) already fixed him, didn’t you see Tork today?” Hinch joked. “I said it on the steps to him, I’m like, ‘Riley, thanks for coming, you fixed Tork. Make sure you stay close to each other on the road trip. We’re going to have separate rooms but you guys hang out with each other.’ “

