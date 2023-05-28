Riley Greene crashes into the center field wall while making a spectacular grab [Video]

He's certainly demonstrated a flair for the dramatic, and he's back at it once again this afternoon. Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is right back on highlight reels everywhere after making yet another spectacular grab in center field – and crashing into the wall in the process.

What Happened: Riley Greene robbed another home run

We're used to seeing this kind of thing from Greene so far throughout his young Major League Baseball career, but it doesn't get any less exciting! His latest highlight-reel play came this afternoon at Comerica Park against the visiting Chicago White Sox, crashing into the center field wall to take away from Jake Burger.

In a show of sportsmanship, Burger was seen tipping his cap to Greene in acknowledgment of the incredible catch.

Wrapping It Up: It's just the latest highlight reel catch for Riley Greene

Greene has demonstrated a flair for the dramatic and has routinely been one of the most exciting young players on the Tigers roster.

And what's more, he certainly doesn't mind sacrificing his body in order to make a spectacular catch! We know it won't be long before we see a similar play from Greene!