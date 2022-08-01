Riley Greene does it again with spectacular catch [Video]

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has shown a flair for the dramatic over the course of his young Major League Baseball career, having already made several highlight-reel catches to rob the opposition of extra-base hits.

And he was back at it again this evening at Target Field in Minneapolis as the Tigers battled their division rival Minnesota Twins. He once again dove to make an absolutely spectacular grab, this time stealing a hit from Minnesota’s Gio Urshela on a drive to right-center:

🚨 Riley Greene was born for this! 🚨#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/NNevzAfl4B — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 2, 2022

We’re certainly thrilled that Greene is a member of the Tigers with plays like this that he makes on a routine basis!

“Being up here is awesome,” Riley Greene explained last month. “I haven’t really learned much, just trying to find a routine and sticking to it. With my outfield stuff, I’m doing some early work every day to get the glove moving.”

“I’m not the fastest guy out there,” Greene continued. “I’m quick, but I’m not fast, fast. I feel like getting the best jump I can get and getting the best route to the ball I can get is big for me, because I’m not going to kill them with speed out there.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch attested to Greene’s quick decision making abilities, and chalks it up to the hard work that the outfielder puts in to prepare himself for game action.

“He started studying himself (in minor-league minicamp in February),” Hinch said. “If you watch his minor-league video, he goes back very, very well. That’s another key point. When you start fast, you can finish plays. When it takes you longer to read plays, you’re not going to get to as many balls. I’ve noticed Riley is pretty good at making a quick decision.”

While this season certainly hasn’t gone the way that we were anticipating, Greene is definitely one of the bright spots fans can hang their hats on.

