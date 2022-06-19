It was Riley Greene day at Comerica Park on Saturday afternoon as the Detroit Tigers announced a day earlier that they were calling up Greene to make his Major League Baseball debut against the Texas Rangers.

And what a day it was as Greene, who is the Tigers’ No. 1 prospect, went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks as the Tigers pounced on the Rangers with a 14-7 win.

Riley Greene explains emotions during debut with Detroit Tigers

Following the game, Riley Greene spoke to the media and he admitted that he was a “little nervous” when he ran out to center field for the first time in The Show.

“When I ran out to center field, I was a little nervous, but I just tried to breathe through it,” Greene said. “Once I got my first hit I was all good after that. I guarantee my mom was emotional.”

“Just being able to play at the highest level, it was awesome,” Greene said. “And to be here with this team, too, is really, really cool.”

Greene added that he was just trying to “have fun” and let the chips fall where they may.

“I was just trying to have fun today,” Greene said. “That’s the name of the game in my opinion. Just have fun and everything else will take care of itself. Whether it’s a bad day or a good day, as long as you’re having fun, that’s all that matters.”

Greene walked twice on Saturday and he explained that being able to get on base is very important.

“Walks are a lot to me,” Greene said. “Being able to be on base as many times as I can, being able to spit on those pitches in the dirt, that means I feel good about myself and I’m seeing the ball.

“So yeah, walks are a big part of what I’m trying to do.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch joked with Greene during the game, telling him that he fixed Spencer Torkelson, who went 2-for-5 with a double during Saturday’s win.

“(Riley) already fixed him, didn’t you see Tork today?” Hinch joked. “I said it on the steps to him, I’m like, ‘Riley, thanks for coming, you fixed Tork. Make sure you stay close to each other on the road trip. We’re going to have separate rooms but you guys hang out with each other.’ “

