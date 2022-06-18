“We’re going to start winning baseball games. That’s all I got to say.” – Riley Greene prior to his MLB debut with Detroit Tigers.

On Friday afternoon, Riley Greene was notified he was being called up to the Detroit Tigers and one day later, he made his Major League debut against the Texas Rangers.

Greene certainly made the most of his debut as the Tigers did the unthinkable.

Riley Greene has a day as Detroit Tigers do the unthinkable

Greene did not take long to pick up his first MLB hit as he blooped a single to left field in his first at-bat at a Tiger.

On the day, he was 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored as the Tigers, who are by far the worst offensive team in baseball, did the unthinkable (at least for them) by scoring 14 runs during a 14-7 win over the Rangers.

Jason Beck pointed out that, according to baseball-reference, Riley Greene is the first MLB player to reach base safely four times in his debut since Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles did so on August 10, 2018. Greene is the first Tigers rookie to do it since Scott Livingstone did so on July 19, 1991.

In all, the Tigers racked up 19 hits as every player in their starting lineup, with the exception of Javier Baez, had at least two hits.

As far as the Tigers rookies go, Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kody Clemens combined to go 6-for-12 with two doubles, two RBIs, and four runs scored.

Rony Garcia got the win for the Tigers as he went six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out five Rangers batters.

Let’s hope this offensive outburst gets the Tigers going!

