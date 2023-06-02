Riley Greene included in latest Detroit Tigers medical update

The Detroit Tigers are on the South Side of Chicago to begin a three-game series against their division rival Chicago White Sox, but before tonight's first pitch that will be delivered via Reese Olson in his MLB debut, they released the latest medical report that includes an update on OF Riley Greene.

The Tigers are the walking wounded right now, with several players on the IL who are working their way toward a return to the lineup. Two of the team's most important players, Skubal and Greene, were included in the latest update from the Tigers. Skubal will be making a rehabilitation start, while Greene is continuing his rehab. The report reads:

“OF Riley Greene (left fibula stress reaction) was placed on the IL earlier this week after an MRI revealed a stress reaction in his fibula. He is completing rehab & treatments daily.”

Wrapping It Up

The Tigers can ill afford many more injuries if they have any serious thoughts of challenging for the American League Central Division lead. As of right now, they remain 2.5 games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

We hope that Greene, as well as Tarik Skubal and all other injured Tigers players, can heal up and get back on the field soon!