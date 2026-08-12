Detroit Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List

The Detroit Tigers have taken a major hit right in the middle of their playoff push.

Detroit announced Wednesday that Riley Greene has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain after leaving Tuesday night’s game with tightness.

There is no clear timetable yet beyond the minimum IL stay, but losing Greene at this point in the season is a significant blow for a Tigers team that has clawed its way back into contention.

Greene Injury Comes at Brutal Time

The timing could hardly be worse.

Detroit is now just half a game out of an American League Wild Card spot and only 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

Greene has been one of the most important pieces of Detroit’s lineup, and replacing his production will not be easy while every game carries playoff weight.

The Tigers have already reshaped their roster at the trade deadline, moved younger players into bigger roles and kept themselves in the race despite plenty of outside noise.

Now they have to do it without Greene, at least temporarily.

Corey Julks Called Up

To fill Greene’s spot on the active roster, Detroit selected the contract of outfielder Corey Julks.

The Tigers also designated right-hander Troy Watson for assignment to create room for Julks on the 40-man roster.

Julks gives Detroit another outfield option while Greene recovers, but the bigger question is how the Tigers replace Greene’s presence in the middle of the lineup.

That responsibility will likely be spread across several players rather than falling on one replacement.

Tigers Need Greene Back Healthy

Hamstring injuries can be tricky, especially for an outfielder who relies on mobility both in the field and on the bases.

Detroit has every reason to be cautious.

The Tigers need Greene for the stretch run, but rushing him back and risking a setback would only make the problem worse.

For now, the goal is simple: survive the next 10 days, keep winning games and hope Greene’s recovery is relatively quick.

Bottom Line

The Tigers are finally back in the thick of the playoff race, and now they have to navigate it without Riley Greene.

Detroit placed Greene on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and promoted Corey Julks to take his roster spot.

With the Wild Card and AL Central races both within reach, the Tigers can ill afford a long absence.

This one hurts.