Riley Greene named 2022 Tiger of the Year

Detroit chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America has voted and Detroit Tigers rookie Riley Greene has been named the 2022 Tiger of the Year. According to a report from Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, seven different players received first-place votes, but it was Greene who received the most, as he became the first rookie to win the award since Mark Fidrych did so back in 1976. Greene won the award despite missing the first two months of the season.

Detroit Tigers congratulate Riley Greene

On Friday, the Tigers took to Twitter to congratulate Greene for winning the 2022 Tigers of the Year award.

Congratulations to @Greene21Riley on being named the 2022 Tiger of the Year as voted on by the Detroit Chapter of the BBWAA.

November 4, 2022

McCosky added that SP Tarik Skubal got five first-place votes, Eric Haase got four, and Harold Castro, Miguel Cabrera, Javier Baez, and Gregory Soto also got first-place votes.

Riley Greene turned some heads in 2022

Despite missing the first two months of the 2022 season, Greene hit .253 with five home runs and 42 RBIs in 93 games played.

Though Greene did not exactly rip the cover off the ball, he certainly turned some heads as the Tigers’ centerfielder.

From the moment Greene was finally called up to the Tigers, it seemed like he was making a spectacular play on a regular basis.

