Saturday is a day Detroit Tigers rookie Riley Greene will never forget as he blasted the first home run of his Major League Baseball career.

But what made Greene’s home run extra-special was the fact that it was a walk-off bomb against the Kansas City Royals.

Greene’s home was hit to dead center and as he rounded the bases and touched home plate, he was drenched with Gatorade.

Riley Greene on first MLB home run: ‘It was awesome’

Following the game, Riley Greene spoke to reporters about his first career dinger.

“I didn’t really know if it was gonna go because of the hit in the first inning,” Greene said. “I barreled that one up and I was like, ‘How didn’t that get out?’”

“I was kind of running decently hard down the line just in case, but once I saw it go out it was awesome,” Greene continued. “Just the adrenaline rush going through me, it was like I didn’t know what to do.”

“I was not anxious at all,” Greene said about the anticipation for his first homer. “Homers are going to come. If you try to hit homers, you’re not going to swing the bat good. I’m just focusing on me, my swing and my approach, and sticking to that. Homers will come when they do.”

We hear from Riley Greene after his first homer in the majors turns out to be a walk-off winner for the Tigers on Saturday. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/9wSwFCBvO4 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 2, 2022

More Riley Greene: "I was kind of running decently hard down the line just in case, but once I saw it go out it was awesome. Just the adrenaline rush going through me, it was like I didn't know what to do." — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 2, 2022

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the dugout was pretty excited after Riley Greene and Victor Reyes went back-to-back to win the game.

‘That’s the most excited I’ve seen the dugout in a while,” Hinch said.

Greene and the Tigers will wrap up their three-game set against the Royals on Sunday afternoon.

