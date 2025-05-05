Riley Greene Named AL Player of the Week After Record-Breaking Stretch

Riley Greene's hot streak has earned him AL Player of the Week honors, helping power the Tigers' red-hot offense to a new level.

Riley Greene is heating up—and so are the Detroit Tigers.

After a sluggish start to the season, Greene has found his groove, and Major League Baseball is officially taking notice. Greene has been named the American League Player of the Week, and honestly, it couldn’t be more deserved.

From Slump to Superstar

Over the last seven games—spanning series wins over the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels—Greene has gone absolutely ballistic with the bat.

How good has he been?

.464 batting average

.500 on-base percentage

.893 slugging percentage

1.393 OPS

4 home runs

8 RBI in 30 plate appearances

That’s not just good. That’s MVP-caliber good over a week’s stretch.

Making History in Hollywood

The defining moment of Greene’s award-winning week came on May 3rd in Anaheim.

In a wild ninth inning against the Angels, Greene did something that no player in MLB history had ever done: he homered twice in the same ninth inning. That performance helped power the Tigers to a dominant 9-1 win and etched Greene’s name into the record books.

That’s elite territory, folks.

Fueling One of Baseball’s Best Lineups

Thanks in part to Greene’s resurgence, the Detroit Tigers now own one of the most productive offenses in all of baseball. The team is clicking, the vibes are strong, and fans are dreaming big.

Greene, once a top prospect and now a potential All-Star, is showing the kind of growth Detroit’s front office hoped for when they made him a franchise building block.

And if this is the version of Riley Greene the Tigers are going to get for the rest of 2025? Look out, American League.