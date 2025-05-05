2024 Detroit Tigers Hype Video Riley Greene Riley Greene Player of the Week

Riley Greene Named AL Player of the Week After Record-Breaking Stretch

Riley Greene's hot streak has earned him AL Player of the Week honors, helping power the Tigers' red-hot offense to a new level.

Riley Greene is heating up—and so are the Detroit Tigers.

After a sluggish start to the season, Greene has found his groove, and Major League Baseball is officially taking notice. Greene has been named the American League Player of the Week, and honestly, it couldn’t be more deserved.

From Slump to Superstar

Over the last seven games—spanning series wins over the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels—Greene has gone absolutely ballistic with the bat.

How good has he been?

  • .464 batting average
  • .500 on-base percentage
  • .893 slugging percentage
  • 1.393 OPS
  • 4 home runs
  • 8 RBI in 30 plate appearances

That’s not just good. That’s MVP-caliber good over a week’s stretch.

Making History in Hollywood

The defining moment of Greene’s award-winning week came on May 3rd in Anaheim.

In a wild ninth inning against the Angels, Greene did something that no player in MLB history had ever done: he homered twice in the same ninth inning. That performance helped power the Tigers to a dominant 9-1 win and etched Greene’s name into the record books.

That’s elite territory, folks.

2024 Detroit Tigers Hype Video Riley Greene Riley Greene Player of the Week

Fueling One of Baseball’s Best Lineups

Thanks in part to Greene’s resurgence, the Detroit Tigers now own one of the most productive offenses in all of baseball. The team is clicking, the vibes are strong, and fans are dreaming big.

Greene, once a top prospect and now a potential All-Star, is showing the kind of growth Detroit’s front office hoped for when they made him a franchise building block.

And if this is the version of Riley Greene the Tigers are going to get for the rest of 2025? Look out, American League.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]