Riley Greene Reveals What He Gave Up To Help The Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene means business as he heads into the 2025 season!

As the 2025 season approaches, Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is showing just how committed he is to taking his game to the next level — and it started with making changes off the field.

Greene, who had his best season yet in 2024 by playing 137 games and putting up an impressive 5.4 WAR, focused this offseason on strengthening the parts of his body that gave him trouble last year. After missing three weeks due to a nagging hamstring injury, Greene knew something had to change.

Riley Greene

Riley Greene’s Big Sacrifice for the Sake of the Team

One of the biggest changes he made? Cleaning up his diet — and that meant giving up one of his favorite guilty pleasures: Chick-fil-A.

“I ate better this offseason and that helped how I felt working out,” Greene shared. “I needed to do that. I needed to eat healthier. I love my Chick-fil-A and I set a record for how few times I ate it.”

Motivated By His Teammates

When asked why he was willing to make that sacrifice, Greene didn’t hesitate.

“This team motivated me,” he said. “The boys, they depend on me just as I depend on them. My goal is to stay on the field for them.”

The Bottom Line

Greene’s mindset is exactly the type of leadership and dedication the Tigers need as they gear up for a big 2025 campaign. By making small sacrifices and putting the team first, he’s setting the tone for the entire clubhouse.

