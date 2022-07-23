Riley Greene

Riley Greene shatters his Oakleys while making insane catch [Video]

by

Riley Greene continues to do Riley Greene things for the Detroit Tigers, but this time, he will need a new pair of Oakley sunglasses.

Watch as Greene makes an insane diving catch on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

As you will see, after Greene hits the ground, he rolls over his Oakley sunglasses, breaking them into pieces.

Check it out!

The Fantasy Factory ranks the top 3 trade targets in fantasy baseball

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
MUST READ:
The Sputtering Detroit Tigers: The Week In Numbers 7/10-7/17

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.