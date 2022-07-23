Riley Greene shatters his Oakleys while making insane catch [Video]

Riley Greene continues to do Riley Greene things for the Detroit Tigers, but this time, he will need a new pair of Oakley sunglasses.

Watch as Greene makes an insane diving catch on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

As you will see, after Greene hits the ground, he rolls over his Oakley sunglasses, breaking them into pieces.

Check it out!

Riley Greene goes ALL OUT to make the grab! #DetroitRoots@Greene21Riley pic.twitter.com/H5fwxM6dZD — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 23, 2022

