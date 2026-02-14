Riley Greene Details Offseason Plan to Fix Strikeout Problem

Riley Greene isn’t running from the numbers. He’s attacking them head-on.

After back-to-back All-Star seasons, the Detroit Tigers outfielder entered the 2026 offseason with one clear goal: cut down the strikeouts without losing what makes him dangerous. That meant changing how he trained, how he thought, and how honest he was willing to be with himself in the batter’s box.

“Stop trying to hit a home run on every pitch,” Greene said via the Detroit Free Press.

That simple sentence now defines his mindset heading into the new season.

In 2025, Greene launched a career-high 36 home runs, but it came with a cost. He also struck out a franchise-record 201 times. Rather than ignore it or chalk it up to the price of power, Greene decided to make his offseason work less comfortable on purpose.

“Not as many feel-good days, as we like to call them,” Greene said.

Those “feel-good days” were the batting practice sessions where pitches were grooved down the middle and confidence came easily.

“We hit a bunch of homers and feel good about ourselves,” Greene said.

But that comfort, he admitted, wasn’t helping him grow.

So Greene flipped the script. He asked his personal hitting coach to crank up the pitching machine and take away the easy swings. Instead of hunting damage, he focused on discipline — laying off tough pitches, seeing velocity, and forcing himself into uncomfortable counts.

“So I can take pitches and make it super-competitive,” Greene said.

The approach wasn’t just about mechanics. It was about awareness. Greene wants the game to slow down for him, especially in big moments.

“If you have two strikes with a runner on second, maybe try not to hit a homer 5,000 feet or so,” Greene said. “Taking a step back, letting the game slow down, recognizing the situations. Obviously, there are points where you can take your shot, and there’s points where, let’s maybe choke up and do some work in the box.”

It’s a mature shift for a player who already sits near the top of the league in offensive impact. Greene isn’t trying to become someone else, he’s trying to become a more complete version of himself.

And if his offseason work translates the way he expects, the Tigers could be getting a hitter who still punishes mistakes, but gives pitchers far fewer easy outs along the way.