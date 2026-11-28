The Detroit Tigers have already made several significant moves this offseason, but trading Riley Greene would take things to an entirely different level. A new trade proposal involving the Toronto Blue Jays suggests Detroit could part ways with its star outfielder in exchange for a package of four prospects.

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While there is no indication that the Tigers and Blue Jays are actively discussing this particular trade, the proposed return raises an interesting question about what it would take for Scott Harris to consider moving one of Detroit’s most important offensive players.

Earlier this month, Harris addressed the Riley Greene trade rumors, indicating that moving the outfielder was not part of Detroit’s plans. However, that hasn’t stopped outside publications from putting together potential trade packages for the three-time All-Star.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (31) stands in the dugout during his game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Four-Player Trade Proposal Sends Riley Greene to Toronto

On Friday, Victor William of Blue Jays Insider examined a three-prospect trade package originally proposed by Motor City Bengals. William suggested Toronto would likely need to include another highly regarded pitching prospect, Nolan Perry, to make the package more enticing.

Here is what the hypothetical trade would look like, with prospect rankings courtesy of MLB Pipeline.

Detroit Tigers receive:

Nolan Perry, RHP (No. 2 prospect)

Johnny King, LHP (No. 3 prospect)

Blaine Bullard, OF (No. 8 prospect)

Ryan Cooney, SS/2B (No. 16 prospect)

Toronto Blue Jays receive:

Riley Greene, OF

Perry and King would be the headliners of the deal, giving Detroit two of Toronto’s most promising young arms. Bullard would provide the Tigers with an athletic outfield prospect, while Cooney would add another young middle infielder to the organization.

Should the Detroit Tigers Consider This Riley Greene Trade Proposal?

Although acquiring four of Toronto’s top 16 prospects would certainly be intriguing, moving Greene would create an enormous hole in Detroit’s lineup. The 26-year-old outfielder hit .280 during the 2026 season and remains under team control through 2028.

The Tigers recently tendered Greene a contract for 2027, and their aggressive approach to the offseason suggests Harris is interested in building a contender rather than tearing everything down. Trading an established All-Star for four players who have yet to prove themselves at the major league level would seemingly run counter to that approach.

It’s an interesting trade proposal, particularly given the upside of Perry and King, but Detroit already has something every organization covets: an established superstar entering his prime. Unless Harris receives an offer that makes the Tigers better both immediately and in the future, Greene should be staying in Detroit.