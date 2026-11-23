The Detroit Tigers have already made one major decision regarding Riley Greene this offseason, but that doesn’t mean the All-Star outfielder is guaranteed to remain in Detroit for the long haul. In fact, the organization’s latest roster moves could make an already intriguing trade situation even more complicated.

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On November 20, Detroit tendered Greene a contract for the 2027 season, keeping him under team control rather than allowing him to enter free agency. However, with Greene’s value rising, his salary increasing, and the Tigers facing important questions about their future, president of baseball operations Scott Harris could eventually find himself weighing a difficult decision.

Sep 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) scores a run third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Riley Greene Trade Rumors Aren’t Going Away

The speculation began gaining traction during the MLB General Managers Meetings earlier this month, when MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi reported that industry executives had mentioned Greene as a possible trade candidate.

Harris addressed the speculation on November 10, making it clear that the Tigers view Greene as an important part of their future while acknowledging that evaluating trade possibilities is part of his responsibility.

“We love Riley. I’m focused on Riley being a big part of the middle of our order and he makes us better in a bunch of different ways. Obviously, on the trade front, we got to listen to everything, but it’s not what we’re focused on right now.”

Those comments offered some reassurance to Tigers fans, but they didn’t completely close the door on a potential deal. As Harris’ response to the trade speculation made clear, Detroit is not actively shopping Greene, and there has been no confirmed report of ongoing trade negotiations.

Detroit’s Latest Contract Decision Changes the Conversation

On Friday, November 20, the Tigers tendered contracts to Greene and nine other arbitration-eligible players. That move ensured Greene would remain under Detroit’s control entering 2027, but it did not eliminate the possibility of a future trade.

According to MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration projections, Greene is expected to earn approximately $9.3 million in 2027 after making $5 million in 2026. With two seasons of team control remaining before he can become a free agent following the 2028 season, Greene presents an interesting combination of proven production and contractual value.

That situation creates two competing arguments for Detroit’s front office. The Tigers could attempt to build around Greene while exploring a long-term extension, or they could eventually determine that his trade value is too significant to ignore if another organization makes an overwhelming offer.

Tarik Skubal’s Departure Adds Another Layer

The Tigers have already demonstrated their willingness to make an enormous organizational decision, having traded ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2026 season. Skubal has since reportedly agreed to a staggering nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, underscoring just how expensive elite talent has become.

Detroit received outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith in the Skubal trade, adding young talent as the franchise looks toward its next competitive window. That decision raises a legitimate question about how Harris intends to handle other valuable players whose long-term contractual futures remain unresolved.

Greene is not in the same situation Skubal faced when Detroit moved him, because the outfielder remains under team control for two more seasons. Still, if Harris believes the Tigers need additional pitching, infield help, or multiple young players to accelerate their next competitive window, Greene could become an appealing trade asset.

Would Trading Riley Greene Actually Make Sense?

There is one significant problem with moving Greene: He remains one of Detroit’s most dependable offensive players. The three-time All-Star finished the 2026 season batting .280 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a career-best .844 OPS across 140 games.

Those numbers illustrate why trading Greene would carry considerable risk, particularly for an organization that needs established offensive production. Although Detroit has promising young outfield talent, including Max Clark and Zyhir Hope, potential is not the same as replacing a proven middle-of-the-order hitter.

For that reason, a Greene trade would likely need to bring back a substantial package of talent capable of improving Detroit’s long-term outlook. Moving him simply to reduce payroll or create roster flexibility would be difficult to justify given his age, production, and remaining years of control.

For now, the most important distinction is that Greene has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, not identified as a player Detroit is actively trying to move. But as the Tigers evaluate their future after another disappointing season, the possibility of another major roster shakeup remains a storyline worth watching.