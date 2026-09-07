Riley Greene Reveals His Go-To Tigers Dugout Snack

Riley Greene returned from the injured list last week and almost immediately started crushing baseballs again.

Apparently, the Detroit Tigers’ three-time All-Star is doing at least some of it with help from a snack more commonly found in a kid’s lunchbox.

Uncrustables.

Greene’s love for the crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches has been around for a while, but Detroit’s weekend series at Progressive Field brought it back into focus. The ballpark is covered in Uncrustables advertising, fitting considering the J.M. Smucker Company is based nearby, and Greene couldn’t help but notice.

“There’s a lot of them here,” Greene said. “I noticed. A lot of them.”

That’s particularly dangerous territory for Greene, who once revealed just how serious his relationship with the snack can get.

“I love Uncrustables,” Greene said. “I could eat 10 of them in one sitting.” Related coverage A.J. Hinch Shakes Up Lineup for Ultra-Important Matchup vs. White Sox Read more →

Fortunately for the Tigers’ nutrition staff, he apparently showed some restraint in Cleveland.

Greene Keeps His Uncrustables Habit

Greene has changed parts of his diet over the past couple of years, cutting back on fast food and leaning more toward healthier options. The Uncrustables, however, have survived the purge.

Spencer Torkelson revealed earlier this season that Greene even has a preferred preparation method.

“I think it’s Greeney’s superstition before games,” Torkelson said. “He always has a toasted Uncrustable or two.”

Greene was asked how many he figured he could put away during Friday’s doubleheader.

“Two or three,” Greene said.

The final tally was two.

Why stop there?

“Gotta watch the carbs,” Greene said.

Fair enough.

Torkelson apparently understands the appeal, too.

“If I need a quick bite, Uncrustable is probably the go-to,” Torkelson said. “That’s really last minute.”

The snack story is fun. What Greene did immediately afterward was considerably more important to Detroit.

Riley Greene Is Getting Hot Again

Greene absolutely hammered Cleveland pitching over the weekend.

On Saturday, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs in Detroit’s 6-0 victory. He returned Sunday and ripped two more doubles with two RBIs, giving him six hits, five extra-base hits and six RBIs across the two games.

Those five extra-base hits over a four-game stretch represented a career high, and Greene’s second double Sunday came off a 98.1 mph Gavin Williams sinker at 111.1 mph off the bat. MLB’s video and Statcast data on Greene’s two-run double

The timing is especially encouraging because Greene had only recently returned from a right hamstring strain that cost him roughly three weeks. Detroit originally placed Greene on the injured list in August at a point when the Tigers were still very much in the postseason race. Now, with those hopes fading, getting Greene healthy and productive again becomes important for a different reason: Detroit needs one of the faces of its franchise finishing 2026 on a strong note.

His season numbers have jumped with the surge as well. Through Sunday, Greene was hitting .275 with a .365 on-base percentage and .466 slugging percentage, and his September OPS had climbed above 1.100.

That’s much closer to the hitter Detroit expects.

Greene was already selected to his third consecutive All-Star team earlier this summer, continuing a rise that has made him one of the Tigers’ foundational players. DSN covered the moment when A.J. Hinch announced Greene as one of Detroit’s three 2026 All-Stars alongside Dillon Dingler and Kevin McGonigle.

And as the Tigers increasingly use September to evaluate the young players who could shape their next roster, Greene is one of the established pieces they don’t have to wonder about. Detroit’s youth movement was impossible to miss Sunday when the Tigers started six rookies against Cleveland.

Greene’s job is simpler.

Stay healthy.

Keep hitting.

And apparently, keep a toasted Uncrustable nearby.

If that’s part of the formula behind a weekend with five extra-base hits, nobody in Detroit should be messing with the snack table.