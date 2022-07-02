Riley Greene’s first MLB home run is a walk-off blast to beat Royals [Video]

It may have taken a bit longer than we expected it would but Detroit Tigers rookie Riley Greene just blasted the first home run of his Major League Baseball career.

Watch as Greene hits a walk-off home run to lift the Tigers over the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-3.

As you will see, his teammates were pretty happy as they drenched him with Gatorade as he crossed home plate!

RILEY GREENE’S FIRST MLB HOMER IS A WALK-OFF FOR THE @TIGERS! pic.twitter.com/V7tkZk6wB1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 2, 2022

According to ESPN, Riley Greene is the 7th player in Detroit Tigers history to hit a walk-off home run for his first career home run and first since Lou Whitaker in 1978.

Earlier today, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed where he expects Greene to hit in the Tigers lineup for the foreseeable future.

“My goal with Riley and where he’s going to hit,” manager AJ Hinch said before the game Saturday. “I hope he hits in the leadoff spot for the next six-plus years or however long he can be here. I think it’s important that the better hitters get the most at-bats.”

“I also think it’s important long-term to build a lineup where that’s not a question,” Hinch said. “Where we can have potent guys all through the lineup where he’s simply getting on base or driving in runs as the bottom of the order is getting on base.”

“Having a dangerous hitter at the top of the order is something I’ve grown to really like and appreciate,” said Hinch, who for years in Houston had George Springer at the top of his lineup. “As this lineup matures and we get healthy and you start to see better and better offense out of us, you’re going to see Riley in those important at-bats like he got in the ninth last night.”

One thing if for sure, Riley Greene is one heck of a player and he is going to be a ton of fun to watch grow up!

