Riley Greene’s ‘Superman’ catch as called by Dan Dickerson is perfection [Video]

If you are a Detroit Tigers fan, you have probably followed Riley Greene as he has made his climb through Minor League Baseball, and you are well aware of his ability to make spectacular plays in the outfield.

On Saturday night, Greene officially made his talents known to the rest of the nation as he made an insane ‘Superman-like’ catch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Riley Greene's impact on the Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene’s ‘Superman’ catch as called by Dan Dickerson is perfection

By now, you have likely seen the video of Riley Greene’s amazing catch but thanks to Rogelio Castillo, here is that catch as called by Dan Dickerson.

The Riley Greene catch with Dan Dickerson on the call. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/UtYsiTTFk1 — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) June 26, 2022

Following the game, Greene spoke to reporters and he said he knew it was going to hurt but he dove for the ball anyway.

“It was like a rock,” said Greene of the surface. “It hurt. But it was fine. I kind of slid and I didn’t really plop, so it was fun.”

“I dove, threw my glove out there and I caught it,” Greene explained. “Didn’t know if I was going to or not.”

Kody Clemens, who blasted the first home run of his MLB career, had one of the best views because he was playing second base.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I mean, it was unreal. An unreal, talented player. He makes those catches all the time. Does it surprise me? No, it doesn’t.

“I’ve seen him do it multiple times. That was a really good one.”

When asked if it is a better feeling to hit a home run or make a great catch, Greene said he would take the great catch. MUST READ: Casey Mize releases statement following Tommy John surgery

“It’s pretty similar, depending on what situation the hit [is] in and what catch,” Greene said. “Making a catch like that, it doesn’t really happen that much. It’s gotta be perfectly hit, you have to have a good jump. I’d say catching it is better.” Nation, what do you think is better? A home run or a great catch like Riley Greene made on Saturday night?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

