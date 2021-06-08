Rip Hamilton gives his endorsement to Chauncey Billups for Blazers job

Sharing is caring!

Earlier today, news broke that former Detroit Pistons MVP Chauncey Billups was considered the favorite to land the recently vacated head coaching position with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Of course, as a current assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, Billups is prohibited by League rules from talking to another team until his season is over. However, that isn’t stopping a former teammate of Billups from reacting to the news.

The former Pistons sharpshooter endorsed the potential move, saying that Billups would be a great fit as a head coach.

“Yeah,” Hamilton said. “Chauncey wants to coach right now. Hopefully, he gets that opportunity.”

“Chauncey Billups is one of the best leaders that I’ve ever been around,” Hamilton said. “I think he’ll be great for whoever gets him.”

– – Quotes via Audacy.com Link – –