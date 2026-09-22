River Ryan Shines in First Start With Detroit Tigers

River Ryan did not have enough time Monday night to prove he can anchor the Detroit Tigers’ rotation.

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He did enough to make fans want another look.

Ryan worked three scoreless innings in his Tigers debut, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three during Detroit’s 9-2 victory over the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. He needed 43 pitches to complete the abbreviated assignment.

The right-hander opened his night with a perfect first inning and struck out the first batter he faced with a changeup. He navigated two baserunners in the second before finishing his outing with another zero in the third.

Detroit planned to keep Ryan on a restricted workload after he made only two appearances for Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers had prepared fans for a shorter debut, making his early exit a workload decision rather than a reflection of his performance.

Ryan Showed the Pitch Quality Detroit Wanted to See

Three innings cannot answer the durability questions surrounding Ryan. They can provide an early look at the arsenal Detroit acquired.

Ryan used a deep pitch mix and demonstrated a noticeable difference between his four-seam fastball and sinker. His ability to change velocity and movement profiles kept Washington from settling into comfortable at-bats.

The Nationals managed two hits, but Ryan limited the quality of their scoring opportunities. His only meaningful trouble came in the second, when Dylan Crews singled and Jorbit Vivas walked with one out. Ryan retired the next two batters to escape without damage.

The short outing was consistent with how Detroit handled him at Toledo. Ryan worked two scoreless innings in his organizational debut, when his four-seam fastball averaged 97 mph and reached 98.2. He then completed 2⅔ innings in his second appearance before receiving the promotion.

His three scoreless innings against Washington represented another controlled step, not a finished evaluation.

The Skubal Trade Makes Every Ryan Start Bigger

Ryan’s debut carried more weight than the standard September prospect audition.

Detroit acquired Ryan, outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-hander Brady Smith from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. The Tigers immediately assigned Ryan to Toledo while he continued working back from a hamstring injury.

Trading Skubal created an unforgiving standard for the return. No individual prospect needs to become Skubal, but Detroit needs multiple players from the deal to become meaningful major-league contributors. Ryan has the shortest path to making that happen because he already reached the majors with Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old posted a 1.33 ERA over four starts for the Dodgers in 2024 before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery. He missed the entire 2025 season, then lost additional development time to the hamstring problem in 2026.

Those injuries are why Monday should be described as encouraging rather than definitive.

Ryan Can Pitch His Way Into Detroit’s 2027 Rotation

The Tigers did not trade Skubal for three players who could provide a pleasant final week of September. They made the deal with 2027 and beyond in mind.

Ryan’s immediate opportunity is straightforward. Detroit needs healthy, controllable starters, and his pitch quality gives him a chance to claim one of those jobs. His fastball velocity, secondary depth and previous major-league success create legitimate upside if his body allows him to handle a starter’s workload.

Ryan is only one part of the return. Hope has already started turning heads in Detroit’s farm system, while Smith remains further from the majors. The Tigers will need years, not weeks, to properly evaluate the trade.

Monday still offered a useful first checkpoint.

Ryan faced a major-league lineup, kept Washington scoreless and showed why Detroit made him an important part of the Skubal package. Three innings do not erase the medical history or guarantee a rotation spot.

They were enough to make the next start considerably more interesting.