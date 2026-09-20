River Ryan Set to Make Tigers Debut

The Detroit Tigers are ready to introduce one of the most intriguing pieces of their future.

River Ryan will make his Tigers debut Monday against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park, manager A.J. Hinch announced Sunday. Ryan will start the game, with Keider Montero expected to pitch behind him in some capacity because Monday was originally his scheduled turn in the rotation.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

“Keider will be used in some capacity because it’s his start date as well, but River will start,” Hinch said. “We’ve let him know and prepped him for that, so he’ll report tomorrow. Normally, we would like to bring somebody in for an acclimation day, especially somebody like River who doesn’t know the entire organization. But given the travel and the rain in Chicago, quick turnaround tomorrow, we’ll see him first thing tomorrow.”

River Ryan Begins His Tigers Audition

Detroit acquired Ryan from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 1 as part of the blockbuster Tarik Skubal trade. Outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith also joined the Tigers in the deal.

Ryan has made two appearances for Triple-A Toledo since the trade, throwing 4⅔ innings while returning from a hamstring injury. Detroit will continue managing his workload carefully, meaning Monday’s appearance will be shorter than a normal start.

“He’s very talented,” Hinch said. “The next test for him is to come and hopefully get a couple outings over the course of the week, albeit shorter than a normal start. He’s using his pitches. He’s recovering fine. He’s throwing his normal bullpens, and of course, we want to get him around our team. And because we expect him to be a big part of what we’re doing moving forward. He’s been in the big leagues before, so it’s not like a debut, but it will feel like it, given you know he’s brand new to the organization.”

Detroit’s Evaluation Is Focused on 2027

Ryan’s MLB experience has been brief but impressive. The right-hander made four starts for the Dodgers in 2024, recording a 1.33 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 20⅓ innings. His promising season ended when he underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2024, sidelining him for the remainder of that year and all of 2025.

The Tigers are not expecting Ryan to prove everything during the final week. They want to evaluate his pitch mix, recovery and ability to compete against major-league hitters after two injury-interrupted seasons.

His arrival also gives Detroit another arm to evaluate alongside its other rotation options. The Tigers have spent much of the season adjusting their pitching plans, including their decision to replace Casey Mize with Ty Madden, and they will soon turn their attention toward building the 2027 staff.

Ryan should be part of that discussion. Hinch’s comments made it clear that Detroit views him as more than a late-season curiosity.

A First Look at a Potential Rotation Piece

Monday will be Ryan’s first appearance for Detroit, not his MLB debut. Still, the moment carries added significance because it will provide Tigers fans with their first look at a pitcher the organization believes can become a meaningful part of its future.

Ryan possesses a deep arsenal and showed legitimate major-league potential before undergoing elbow surgery. His four-start run with Los Angeles demonstrated what he can do when healthy.

Detroit’s final week will also include Justin Verlander’s farewell appearance, creating an unusual transition for the organization. One celebrated Tigers pitcher is preparing to take the mound for the final time while a potential member of the next rotation receives his first opportunity in Detroit.

Ryan’s outing may be brief, but its importance extends well beyond Monday night.