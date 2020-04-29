41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Rob Gronkowski claims he had Bucs playbook while still under contract with Patriots

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers won’t finish career with Green Bay Packers

Michael Whitaker - 0
Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has offered his thoughts on the direction that his former team decided to take during last week's NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL PR person gives dates for start of 2020 season and Super Bowl LV

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft went off as scheduled, though it was forced to be held remotely, and the hope is the 2020 NFL regular-season...
Read more

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has decided to once again team up with Tom Brady, joining him with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

And from the man himself, it looks like he may have been preparing for the move while he was still technically under contract with the Patriots.

While appearing on Saturday on the Bud Light Seltzter “Drafterparty,” Gronkowski made an eye-opening claim:

“I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn’t even on the team,” he said.

So far, the Patriots haven’t responded to requests for comment on whether or not they allowed communications between Gronkowski and the Bucs. He was traded to the Bucs on April 21 while under contract with New England and on the reserve/retired list.

– – Quotes via Mike Florio of NBC Sports Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views94

More on this topic

Previous articleFour-time Stanley Cup winner Kris Draper describes 1997 championship parade (VIDEO)
Next articleNBA Insider suggests that play could resume at Walt Disney World

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.