Rob Gronkowski claims he had Bucs playbook while still under contract with Patriots

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has decided to once again team up with Tom Brady, joining him with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

And from the man himself, it looks like he may have been preparing for the move while he was still technically under contract with the Patriots.

While appearing on Saturday on the Bud Light Seltzter “Drafterparty,” Gronkowski made an eye-opening claim:

“I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn’t even on the team,” he said.

So far, the Patriots haven’t responded to requests for comment on whether or not they allowed communications between Gronkowski and the Bucs. He was traded to the Bucs on April 21 while under contract with New England and on the reserve/retired list.

– – Quotes via Mike Florio of NBC Sports Link – –