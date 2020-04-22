Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided trade to Detroit Lions [Video]

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots traded “retired” tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round draft pick.

Not long after the move was announced, we were reminded over and over again on social media about how the Detroit Lions nearly traded for Gronk prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. (Thankfully, because it would have been a fireable offense by Lions GM Bob Quinn)

During this past season, Gronkowski joined the FOX NFL crew and explained how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retiring.

.@RobGronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions two years ago by saying he was retired 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PskmzP5I0o — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 22, 2020

Screw you, Gronk!