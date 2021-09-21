Rob Gronkowski reveals epic nickname while chatting with Manning brothers on MNF [Video]

If you happened to tune in to ESPN2 to check out Peyton and Eli Manning break down the Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you got a little treat.

During the broadcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski joined the Manning brothers and while going back and forth, Gronk revealed an epic nickname that he has given himself.

Gronk explained that he is fine practicing on Wednesday and Thursday but he does not practice on Red Zone Fridays because he is ‘Red Zone Robby G’ and he does not need the practice.

Take a listen.

Is ‘RedZone Robby G’ the best self-proclaimed nickname in sports? pic.twitter.com/COsVft4lQt — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 21, 2021