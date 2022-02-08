in NFL

Rob Gronkowski reveals which QB he would want to play with in 2022

Tom Brady is officially retired and many believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski will eventually announce that he too is hanging up his cleats.

Gronkowski is set to become a free agent and on Tuesday, he revealed which quarterback he would want to play for in 2022.

“I kinda like this young buck QB,” Gronkowski said. “He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man.”

Nation, do you think Gronk will play again in 2022?

