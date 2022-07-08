For the 12th time in his career, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is an All-Star.

Earlier today, news broke that Cabrera is headed to the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, thanks to a new clause in the CBA between MLB and the MLBPA.

That new clause allows for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to choose a player (or more if he wants) from both the American League and National League based on their career achievements. This year, Manfred chose both Cabrera and Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Report: Miguel Cabrera Will Attend 12th MLB All-Star Game

Rob Manfred personally contacts Miguel Cabrera about All-Star Game

According to reports, Manfred personally contacted Miguel Cabrera to ask him if he would be willing to play in the All-Star Game.

Miggy had no hesitation about saying yes to the commissioner.

“I said it’s a great honor. It was a good surprise.”

“It means a lot,” Cabrera said before Friday’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I’m looking forward to having fun and enjoying the All-Star Game.”

As far as joining Pujols in the All-Star Game, Cabrera said he has always looked up to him.

“I’ve always looked up to Albert, always followed his career,” Cabrera said. “He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen in my life. So to be part of this together, it’s going to be great.”

“It’s fun because it’s the only time we can get together and talk about everything. It’s a good time to meet people and to talk about baseball. I’m excited about that,” he said.

Cabrera added that his family is excited about the trip to Los Angeles.

“(Son Christopher) is excited, my family’s excited. They can’t wait to be there,” he said.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch thinks it’s great that Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols are being honored by the commissioner.

“I think it’s an incredible gesture by the commissioner to honor the game’s best, past and present. It’s what the game’s all about,” Hinch said. “It’s a great legacy award for Pujols and Miggy, two guys that have dominated their era.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

