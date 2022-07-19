The minimum minor league salary ranges from about $4,800 per year in the Rookie leagues to roughly $14,000 per year in Triple-A and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred thinks that is just fine.

Prior to the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Manfred, along with MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark, met with the media and they addressed multiple topics facing the game, including minor league salaries.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video MLB moving ahead with uniform ads for 2023

Rob Manfred’s comment on minor league salaries is embarrassing for baseball

When R0b Manfred was asked why minor league players are not paid a living wage, he rejected the thought.

“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage. I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid. Even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have received, they’ve received housing, which is obviously another form of compensation, so I just reject the premise of the question.

“I reject the premise that they are not paid a living wage.”

What!?!? Does Rob Manfred, who makes roughly $48,000 PER DAY, not know that according to healthcare.gov, that the national poverty incocome for an individual in 2022 is $13,590???

Here is how MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark addressed the issue.

“It is exciting to see players recognize and appreciate the power of their collective voice in affecting positive change in things that they live day to day,” Clark said. “Harry Marino and Advocates For Minor Leaguers have done a tremendous job of engaging and educating the minor leaguers in helping them to find their voice. There aren’t too many major league players that didn’t come through the minor leagues and remember what it was like. Hell, it’s not much different than 30 years ago when I went through it.

“So helping those guys find their voice and not just make it better for themselves in the nearest term but for the next generation, which is something that players are, and our fraternity has, historically been committed to, is great to see. So I say all that to say we are watching. We are providing support when and where possible and are very interested to see what the conversation continues to lend itself to.”

Nation, what are your thoughts on this? How would you rate Rob Manfred as a commissioner?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

