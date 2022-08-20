Robbie Grossman feels ‘more normal’ after trade to Atlanta Braves

Former Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila made the decision earlier this season to deal outfielder Robbie Grossman to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for prospect Kris Anglin, and it already appears as though the Braves have been able to improve his performance.

Grossman, who had a .205 batting average, 13 doubles, two home runs, and 23 RBIs in 83 games played in 2022 with the Tigers prior to the trade, has already seen major improvements at the plate since his arrival in Atlanta.

David details how the Braves analytics and video departments helped Robbie Grossman figure out his left-handed swing in a matter of days. Which makes you wonder why the Tigers couldn’t identify the same things … https://t.co/gMZUg8kfEP — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 20, 2022

Per The Athletic:

“But in 11 games with the Braves before Friday, he hit .286 (8-for-28) with two homers and a .965 OPS, including 6-for-18 from the left side.

Before going hitless in Friday’s 6-2 win against the Astros, Grossman had two doubles and two homers in 18 at-bats against righties, after totaling just six extra-base hits with 69 strikeouts in 196 ABs against righties for Detroit. He had home runs in consecutive games against the Mets this week.”

And according to Grossman himself, the Braves began working on his swing right from the get-go.

“They were very open when they got me here,” Grossman said. “The first day when I got here they kind of set me down and it was like, ‘Here’s the difference we saw in your swings from this year and the previous two years. This is what we think you should do.’ And we just got to work, hit the ground running with it, and I feel a lot more normal now.”

Grossman is eligible to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

