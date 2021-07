Sharing is caring!

Just when it looked like the Detroit Tigers were going to drop their fourth-straight game (they still may as it’s not over at the time of this post), Robbie Grossman took matters into his own hands.

Watch as Grossman hits a ninth inning pinch-hit home run to tie the game at five with the Minnesota Twins.

We’ll say it again: DON’T COUNT US OUT. pic.twitter.com/rJ2dvNn1i1 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 27, 2021