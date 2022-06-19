Robbie Grossman powers Tigers to 2nd straight win

The Detroit Tigers were able to keep their offensive attack red hot this afternoon against the Texas Rangers, following up yesterday’s season-high explosion of 14 runs with another seven on the board today to salvage their series after having dropped the first two contests. It certainly was a welcome return to the win column for Detroit, who had dropped their previous six straight games.

Embed from Getty Images

The last two games against Texas were the first time this season that the Tigers had scored five or more runs in back-to-back games. And they got some much-needed power from Robbie Grossman, who had gone 49 games without a home run prior to yesterday’s long ball, and he followed that up with a three-run shot today.

“I feel good,” he said to Bally Sports Detroit host Trevor Thompson afterward. “I made some adjustments, and I’m happy I was able to do something to help the team.”

The Tigers have now won back-to-back games, and as Grossman explained, it was simply by returning to basics.

“We’ve played good ball,” he said when asked what has powered their winning streak. “We’ve pitched, fielded, and hit it. We’ll keep this going, it feels good to win.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Tigers lose Eduardo Rodriguez for an undisclosed amount of time.

The Tigers have now won back-to-back games

Sometimes, things can change immediately for a struggling ball club. As Grossman put it, that’s just the game of baseball.

“That’s baseball, we just keep showing up and put our best foot forward, and this is what happens.” Every win is important at this level, and we’re excited to get on the road and keep it going.”

“We’re going to continue to have fun, and have great at-bats and play good baseball all-around.”

Meanwhile, it was leftie closer Gregory Soto finishing things off in the 9th inning to preserve the victory, and Grossman was happy to see it.

“It was great, I never want to face Greg, so I’m happy that he got out there again and did what he does.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

