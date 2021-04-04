Robbie Grossman ties Detroit Tigers record in opening series vs. Indians

Sharing is caring!

When opposing managers see the Detroit Tigers starting lineup, they probably go straight to their pitching staff and make sure they know not to give Robbie Grossman anything he can hit.

Of course, that statement is far from the truth but during Grossman’s first series as a member of the Tigers, it sure seemed like the Indians pitchers wanted nothing to do with him.

In fact, Grossman tied the Tigers’ all-time record for walks in a 3-game series as he was given a free pass a whopping 8 times by Indians pitchers over the first three games of the season.

It will be interesting to see how many walks Grossman gets this season considering his career-high is 67,

Grossman’s 8 walks in this series ties the Tigers record for any 3-game series https://t.co/AuXJqwXpnw — Austin Drake (@austin_drake) April 4, 2021

Trending around the Web