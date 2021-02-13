Robby Fabbri breaks the ice against the Predators [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to get back into the win column against the Nashville Predators, and so far, they’re off to a good start.

Forward Robby Fabbri scored his fourth goal of the season, burying the puck past goaltender Pekka Rinne at 4:59 of the first period. Valtteri Filppula took a cross ice pass from Troy Stetcher and circled behind the net before centering the puck to Fabbri, who was waiting in the low slot:

no one: absolutely no one: not a soul on the planet: Us: FABBRI-LOUS GOAL.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/TId9I3uWxT — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 14, 2021