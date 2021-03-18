Robby Fabbri nets hat trick for Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri certainly came to play tonight against the Dallas Stars.

He scored his 7th, 8th, and 9th goals of the season for his second career hat trick! He buried the puck past Stars goaltender Jake Ottinger after getting a pass at the side of the net from Dylan Larkin, who had just missed scoring on a breakaway:

With his nine goals, Fabbri is now leading the Red Wings in goal scoring. That trade last November by GM Steve Yzerman with the St. Louis Blues sure is proving to be a steal, isn’t it?