Robert Ayers finally explains Detroit Lions mystery from 2018

Just before the start of the 2018 season, the Detroit Lions signed DE Robert Ayers to a 1-year deal.

24 hours later, Ayers was no longer a member of the Lions and it has been a mystery as to why.

Well, that mystery has now been solved. At least partially.

Ayers recently did an interview with the Knoxville News Sentinel and he was asked about what happened with the Lions that caused his quick departure.

From Detroit Free Press:

“Let’s just say me and the head coach didn’t agree,” Ayers said of Lions coach Matt Patricia.

“There were some things he wanted me to do that I didn’t feel comfortable with. We just weren’t on the same page and it didn’t work out. He’s a tremendous coach, a brilliant mind, there’s a lot of things that was great about the Detroit Lions organization, but it was just something that we didn’t agree on.”

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of why he wasn’t here, why he didn’t make it here,” Quinn said after the 2018 season. “Different personnel decisions are different for each player, so I’m not really going to get into that one.”

Yet another former Lions player who did not see eye to eye with Matt Patricia.