Former Detroit Lions Coach Lands Job With Miami Dolphins

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, former Detroit Lions assistant Robert Prince has been hired by the Miami Dolphins as their new wide receivers coach. This move is a significant one for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, as Prince brings a wealth of experience to an already talented receiving corps in South Beach.

Robert Prince's Journey

Prince’s coaching career spans decades, with his journey beginning in 1989 as a graduate assistant at Humboldt State. He spent several years coaching at the collegiate level before moving on to the NFL, where he had a prominent role as the Detroit Lions' wide receivers coach from 2014 to 2020. During his time in Detroit, Prince worked with top-tier talent like Calvin Johnson, Marvin Jones Jr., and Golden Tate, helping shape some of the team’s most successful offensive years. When you including college and pros, Prince has now coached for 14 different teams.

A Unique Moment as Acting Head Coach

In addition to his coaching success, Prince had a unique moment in his career when he served as the acting head coach for the Lions during the 2020 season. Amid a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined several members of the coaching staff, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell, Prince stepped up as the team’s head coach for a Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Lions lost the game 47-7, it was a notable moment in his career.

Recent Role with the Dallas Cowboys

Most recently, Prince served as the receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2022 to 2024, further solidifying his credentials. Now, with his move to the Dolphins, Prince will continue to develop Miami's wide receivers under McDaniel’s offense, contributing to the team’s future success.

This is an exciting addition for the Dolphins, and a well-deserved new chapter for Prince after a distinguished coaching career.