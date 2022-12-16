NFL News

Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
2 Min Read
  • Zach Wilson will start for the Jets on Sunday against the Lions
  • Robert Saleh made a head scratching comment about Wilson

When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

What did Robert Saleh say about QB Zach Wilson?

After news broke that Wilson will be the Jets’ starter in Week 15 against the Lions, Saleh spoke to reporters, and he made a comment that has many people scratching their heads.

“He’s the same quarterback that once went 18 for 18 in a bowl game,” Saleh said.

Wait, what?!?!

Did Saleh REALLY just bring up Wilson’s Idaho Potato Bowl against Western Michigan in order to prop up his QB?

Maybe Saleh does not know that the Jets are playing the Lions this week??? Maybe he thinks the Lions’ defense is similar to Western Michigan’s defense???

If Wilson goes 18 for 18 against the Lions, I (and many others who have already ripped Saleh for his comments) will like an idiot and Saleh will look like Nostradamus.

I like my chances.

